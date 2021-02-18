Expand / Collapse search
CEO confidence in U.S. economic outlook reaches 17-year high

Only 12% of bosses expect jobs cuts in 2021 while 36% plan worker pay hikes

Housing market is the 'best performing segment of the economy': NAHB CEO

NAHB CEO Jerry Howard discusses the mass exodus from cities creating a high demand in the housing market and regulations slowing down home building.

U.S. business leaders expect to cut fewer jobs and a growing number plan to sharply raise employees’ pay in the months ahead as confidence in the economic outlook surges amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a survey released on Thursday showed.

The Conference Board’s “Measure of CEO Confidence” showed chief executives were the most confident they had been since 2004.

BIDEN TO MEET WITH UNIONS PUSHING FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

It also indicated that 36% of CEOs planned pay increases for their employees of more than 3% in the next 12 months, up from 22% in the previous survey in September. And just 12% expect to cut jobs in the next year, down from 34% previously.

The survey, conducted between Jan. 14 and Jan. 29, also found that 45% of CEOs expect to increase capital spending, up from 25% in September, and 47% plan to expand their workforce, up from 33%.

In addition, 82% of CEOs expected economic conditions to improve over the next six months, up from 63% in the previous survey. Those expecting conditions to worsen saw a cut from 15% to 7%.