CDC extends national eviction moratorium through June

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it has extended a national ban on evictions through the end of June.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Housing advocates had urged the Biden administration to extend the moratorium, which was poised to expire on March 31, warning that millions of Americans who are still reeling financially from the coronavirus pandemic could be evicted. The nation’s unemployment rate is at 6.2%, and there are roughly 9.5 million fewer jobs than there were one year ago, before the crisis started.

About 110 million Americans live in rental households, and up to 23 million renters – or 20% – were at risk of eviction if the moratorium had lapsed, according to an analysis by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. Around 20% of adult renters said they did not pay rent in February, according to a separate survey published by the Census Bureau this month.

The CDC initially prohibited evictions of renters in September under the Trump administration. The protection extends to individuals who earned less than $99,000 in 2020 and joint-filing couples who earned less than $198,000.

You must be able to prove you are unable to pay your rent due to a coronavirus-related job loss or income reduction in order to qualify, and that you are likely to become homeless or moved into congregated housing if you were to be evicted.

The order does not cancel or forgive the rent, meaning that money will eventually be due -- raising concerns among some housing advocates that without further rent relief, the measure doesn't go far enough.