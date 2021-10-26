Home prices climb by most on record, show signs of slowing

U.S. home prices grew by the most on record in August, but showed signs of a potential slowdown in the months ahead.

Home prices rose 19.8% year over year in August, matching the record pace from July, according to the national Case-Shiller index. Prices are now 45.5% above their 2006 peak.

"The slowing acceleration in home prices suggests that buyer fatigue is setting in, particularly among higher-priced homes where the acceleration in price growth from the previous month has been larger compared to low tier homes," said CoreLogic deputy chief economist Selma Hepp.

The 10-City Composite index saw price gains slow to 18.6% in August from 19.2% in the previous month. Prices in the 20-City Composite jumped 19.7% annually, below the 20% gain in July.

Phoenix's 33.3% increase led all cities for the 27th straight month. San Diego (+26.2%) and Tampa Bay (+25.9%) rounded out the top three annual gains. Seattle (+24.3%) was notably absent from the top three for the first time in several months, as its annual price appreciation slowed from 25.5% in July.

"Price gains were once again broadly distributed, as all 20 cities rose, although in most cases at a slower rate than had been the case a month ago," said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Just eight of the cities in the 20-city index reported stronger month-over-month price growth in August than in July. Prices rose by a double-digit pace across all regions, but were strongest in the Southwest (+24.1%).

Every city but Chicago saw record highs, with prices in the Windy City holding 0.3% below their 2006 peak.