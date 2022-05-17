Expand / Collapse search
Canada can ‘help’ reduce gas prices: Premier of Alberta

Biden canceling Keystone XL 'created great uncertainty' for investors, Alberta Premier Kenney said

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday, suggesting that Canada can "easily help" with gas prices if a "North American alliance" was formed.

WASHINGTON LAUNCHED A 'WAR' ON NORTH AMERICAN OIL: BILLIONAIRE SUPERMARKET OWNER

JASON KENNEY: Alberta, Canada, is responsible for 62% of U.S. oil imports, and we could easily help you completely displace imports from Venezuela and the other OPEC dictatorships. But unfortunately, President Biden vetoed Keystone XL. That would have delivered 830,0000… barrels a day of responsibly produced Canadian energy, and we're down here to say, let's create a North American Energy Alliance. Let's stop importing OPEC energy into North America. 

High gas prices are seen in front of a medical billboard Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told FOX Business that Canada can provide oil to the U.S. and help lower gas prices. (AP Photo/Morry Gash / AP Newsroom)

The governor of Michigan is trying to decommission a pipeline that has safely delivered over half a million barrels a day of Canadian oil to the upper Midwest, and the administration's veto of Keystone XL has created great uncertainty for investors… Let's work together. We can not only provide more supply to reduce gas prices, help the American economy, but we can also get North America off its addiction to dictator oil. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

