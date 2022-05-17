Canada can ‘help’ reduce gas prices: Premier of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday, suggesting that Canada can "easily help" with gas prices if a "North American alliance" was formed.

JASON KENNEY: Alberta, Canada, is responsible for 62% of U.S. oil imports, and we could easily help you completely displace imports from Venezuela and the other OPEC dictatorships. But unfortunately, President Biden vetoed Keystone XL. That would have delivered 830,0000… barrels a day of responsibly produced Canadian energy, and we're down here to say, let's create a North American Energy Alliance. Let's stop importing OPEC energy into North America.

…

The governor of Michigan is trying to decommission a pipeline that has safely delivered over half a million barrels a day of Canadian oil to the upper Midwest, and the administration's veto of Keystone XL has created great uncertainty for investors… Let's work together. We can not only provide more supply to reduce gas prices, help the American economy, but we can also get North America off its addiction to dictator oil.

