Buffalo airport airfield closed, flights canceled due to winter storm

The airfield at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York was closed Friday and all evening flights were canceled amid freezing temperatures and a powerful blizzard moving through the region.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced the closure Friday afternoon. The news comes as air travel across the country has been disrupted because of winter storms.

Nationwide, thousands of flights were canceled Friday and delayed due to severe winter weather that has disrupted travel nationwide just days before Christmas. More than 4,200 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled, according to air travel tracker FlightAware.

This is the third consecutive day of widespread disruption for air travel in the country.

Forecasters have predicted that the bad weather consisting of heavy snow, ice, flood and powerful winds, is expected to hit various parts of the U.S. from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast, as soon as Thursday.

It's expected to last through Saturday with a surge of arctic air to follow.

