Brazil gets greenlight to join OPEC+ months ahead of hosting UN’s annual climate summit

Brazil is the largest oil producer in South America with more than 4 million barrels of oil per day

Heritage Foundation research fellow and economist EJ Antoni weighs in on President Donald Trump's creation of the National Energy Dominance Council and increasing oil and gas production in the U.S. video

Economist reveals the two things needed to boost oil production

Heritage Foundation research fellow and economist EJ Antoni weighs in on President Donald Trump's creation of the National Energy Dominance Council and increasing oil and gas production in the U.S.

Brazil’s government on Tuesday gave the nation the OK to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), highlighting the South American country’s growing status as a major oil exporter. 

The decision, approved by the National Energy Council, comes nine months ahead of the United Nations' 30th annual Climate Change Conference, or COP30, which will convene in Belém, Brazil. 

OPEC+ officially invited Brazil to join the organization in late 2023. Leaders from Saudi Arabia, OPEC+’s largest producer, met with Brazilian officials throughout 2024, culminating in Tuesday’s announcement. 

Though the country’s president, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has touted himself as a champion of protecting the environment, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said there was no contradiction in the country joining OPEC+. 

"This is a historic moment for Brazil and its energy sector, marking a new chapter in dialogue and cooperation within the energy industry," Silveira said at a news conference Tuesday, according to foreign media. "It is merely a forum for discussing oil-producing nations’ strategies. We should not be ashamed of being an oil producer." 

Brazil is the largest oil producer in South America, with an output of around 4.32 million barrels of oil per day. 

Silveira said joining OPEC+ shows Brazil’s "growing relevance in the oil and gas markets," but qualified that the country would "continue to develop its energy policy in line with its own interests." 

Brazil joins other nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia in OPEC+’s declaration, but is not expected to take part in its coordinated output caps. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 