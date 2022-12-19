Boston business owners speak out after car crash causes building collapse: 'Really heartbreaking'

Boston business owners are speaking out after the building housing their livelihoods partially collapsed over the weekend after a car crashed into it at street level.

The Boston Fire Department has released images showing the wreckage and rubble following the incident Sunday morning in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood, where a Toyota Camry plowed into a property that houses multiple businesses.

"The building has been evacuated, for concern of a potential collapse," the department said.

Images show that the car appears to have struck a load-bearing support beam near the exterior of the façade.

FORMER FTX EXECUTIVE INVESTED MILLIONS IN ONE SMALL MASSACHUSETTS TOWN’S RESTAURANTS

The driver of the vehicle was the only one reported hurt in the crash, suffering minor injuries, according to WFXT. The cause of the accident is unclear.

"This is really heartbreaking. So many of us put everything we have into our businesses here," Sarah Kosky, the owner of Beautiful by Sarah – a makeup business affected by the crash – told the station.

THESE RESTAURANTEURS BRAVELY OPENED NEW EATERIES DURING COVID PANDEMIC

"It’s Christmas, you know," she added. "I’m a single Mom and it’s like... every client I can get helps me to be able to make it a better Christmas for my daughter."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Every business up there, we’re all small business owners. We’re all entrepreneurs. It’s a lot of solo entrepreneurs, family businesses, the owners are family people, we all live in the neighborhood so it’s going to be I think a real test of the Roslindale community and we’ll be looking for the support from our neighborhoods and help from people who are around," Leise Jones, operator of the Leise Jones Photography studio, also said to NBC Boston.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters at the scene that the city is "all ‘hands on deck’ trying to make sure" the businesses at the building are OK.