Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Billionaire supermarket CEO: How to solve inflation

John Catsimatidis tells 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' crude oil may be the solution

close
Gristedes Foods CEO John Catsimatidis shares his devotion to catching a New York City burglar and addresses rising inflation and supply shortages across the nation. video

Gristedes CEO: Solution to inflation is in crude oil

Gristedes Foods CEO John Catsimatidis shares his devotion to catching a New York City burglar and addresses rising inflation and supply shortages across the nation.

As the supply shortage wipes grocery store shelves and inflation hits record highs, Gristedes Foods CEO John Catsimatidis tells "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" there are a few solves to rising prices – the most prominent being crude oil.

"If we turned on the gasoline and the crude oil from Canada and Alaska, I bet you crude oil would go down to $55, $60 a barrel in the next 60 to 90 days," he said. "That will solve the inflation problem."

Catsimatidis explained that the combination of Americans being unmotivated to return to work and oil reaching more than $80 a barrel, causing transportation cost to rise, is what’s causing the "crisis" in stores.

BILLIONAIRE SUPERMARKET CEO WARNS OF POTENTIAL MEAT, EGG SHORTAGE AS OMICRON DISRUPTS US SUPPLY CHAIN

close
Bob Unanue joins ‘Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street’ to share his thoughts on inflation as the cost of beef and produce continues to soar. video

Goya Foods CEO on Biden’s handling of inflation

Bob Unanue joins ‘Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street’ to share his thoughts on inflation as the cost of beef and produce continues to soar.

"If we get rid of omicron in the next 60 days and solve the problem of getting enough crude oil in our country, we could solve the problem in 60 to 90 days," he said. "You just need smarter people in Washington."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As omicron continues to sweep the nation, Catsimatidis warned that meat and egg shortages could continue for the next 30 to 60 days depending on location. However, he did encourage that the nation’s worker shortage -- under pressure due to omicron -- should improve within the next two months.

"As long as the government doesn’t say, ‘let’s pay everybody to stay home again!’" he said, 'everything can fix itself."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS