Billionaire Bernard Schwartz describes Biden as ‘pro-business’ leader; predicts boon to economy

BLS Investments chairman Bernard Schwartz is backing Joe Biden’s ability to reshape the economy and the country.

The billionaire told FOX Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown” Tuesday that he believes Biden’s tax policy should not be feared by Americans, as well as that the incoming president is ready to pick up the slack President Trump left behind.

“Biden, much more than Trump… is a pro-business person,” he said. “He’s been there for a long time, 40 years he’s been in the government. And he’s worked with CEOs, he’s worked with union people.”

Schwartz said while Trump’s policies change “every day,” Biden is familiar with government operations and can recognize when the country is in need of help when “things are going bad.”

“And things are going very bad economically in this country,” he admitted.

According to Schwartz, Biden recognizes the need for additional stimulus to help the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the need for aid to all cities and states.

Schwartz added that he is also confident Biden will attempt to unify the U.S. and bridge the gap between political parties.

“Biden is bringing in a new atmosphere for the president,” he said. “What he’s saying is that he’s president of all the people. And he’s going to represent both parties ... but he’s going to reach out to the Republicans so that they have a unified program going forward."