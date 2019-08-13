Big tech, retail gets reprieve from US-China trade war with tariff delay

The White House is delaying increased tariffs on certain imports from China, including cell phones, laptops and some apparel items until the end of 2019, sending the stock market soaring in trading on Tuesday.

The announcement from the United States Trade Representative – along with the decision to remove some products from the added 10 percent tariff due to health and national security reasons – is a reprieve for investors who were nervous about the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

The remaining products on the list of roughly $300 billion in shipments from the Asian nation will be subject to the higher duties on Sept. 1.

This is a developing story.

