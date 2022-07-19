Biden's regulatory overreach prevents businesses from knowing 'rules of the road': Chamber of Commerce CEO

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark responded to a report saying President Biden is weighing an emergency climate declaration, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday government doesn't understand where its authority stops.

SUZANNE CLARK: We’re doing way too much by executive order and by unelected regulators and bureaucrats. We have a Congress. They’re duly elected by the people to solve the big problems. We’re watching this across the administration right now. Large regulatory overreach, the rewriting of decades of bipartisan consensus in policy, in black boxes where businesses cannot even figure out what the rules are.

LARRY KUDLOW: THE RADICAL CLIMATE CHANGE AGENDA EQUALS BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALISM

Ultimately this gets decided in the courts, as you know we’re [U.S. Chamber of Commerce] suing the FTC and we’re looking at other suits that may be coming on other agencies because we have to understand what the rules of the road are and government needs to understand where its authority stops.

