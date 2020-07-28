Biden: sports are probably "not going to be able to happen"

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that professional sports like the NFL and MLB probably won't be able to play full seasons this year.

"It seems to me that it's probably not going to be able to happen, based on, based on what the leagues themselves are saying," Biden said at a press conference. "I mean, you have the Marlins saying, 'We can't do it.' So I think they should probably just follow the science."

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the Miami Marlins' season is suspended through the weekend after The Athletic reported that more than a dozen players tested positive for coronavirus.

"Given the current circumstances, MLB believes it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said in a statement. "The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that Clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively."

In addition, this week's series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees has also been postponed. The Phillies were the last team to play the Marlins. On MLB Network Radio Tuesday afternoon Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that his team had been tested with negative test results.

Until the Marlins, MLB's teams have seen success in testing. which began on June 27th, only 99 of 32,640 samples have tested positive, which is 0.3 percent of players.

Biden's comments are in stark contract to President Trump, who said last week that he is glad professional sports leagues are reopening, and that they are setting a good example for the rest of the country.

"I think Major League Baseball is setting an example by playing at empty stadiums, and so are other sports," the President said during a press conference on coronavirus Thursday. "I think it's really good that baseball is opening, it looks like football is opening, it looks like sports are opening. It's a tremendous thing for our country, psychologically."

Biden did say Tuesday that a model like the NBA's might work, where no teams are travelling and they are sequestered in one space. The NBA has restarted their season in a "bubble" in Orlando, Florida to protect players from coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.