Biden infrastructure plan the ‘biggest economic blunder’ of our lifetime: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady says Biden's infrastructure bill penalizes America's employers.

Rep. Brady: Biden's infrastructure plan will 'dumb down' U.S. economy

Texas congressman and House Ways and Means Committee member explains economic consequences of Biden's infrastructure plan.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Wednesday, in a wide-ranging interview on 'Mornings with Maria,' that Biden's corporate tax increase in the proposed infrastructure bill will hurt the U.S. economy.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Republicans on your committee are against this bill. And I want to ask you why...

REP. KEVIN BRADY: Yes, so, Maria, clearly smart investment in infrastructure over time will boost economic growth. But if you impose, at the same time, two trillion dollars of tax increases on America's job creators, you actually have a net loss of economic growth in this bill. No president has ever raised business taxes trying to rebuild an economy from an economic crisis. I think, at the end of the day, this will be the biggest economic blunder, frankly, of our lifetimes.

