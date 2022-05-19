Biden invoking Defense Production Act for baby formula shortage is ‘definition of insanity’: Brenberg

Fox News contributor and The King’s College Executive Vice President of Business professor Brian Brenberg ripped the Biden administration Thursday for requesting more federal power to fix economic problems it created one year ago.

"This Defense Production Act," Brenberg told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, "is the definition of insanity to say the federal government needs more power to solve the problems they created in the first place."

Brenberg called out Biden for trying to "dodge" responsibility over the baby formula shortage by using the executive Defense Production Act, directing military contracts to ship formula to the U.S. faster.

"This has been a problem that's been in place for a year now," Brenberg started to explain. "People trying to buy formula back in July of last year couldn't find it on the shelves because the companies had supply shortages, because they couldn't get workers."

Brenberg then expanded on Biden’s "failure of policy" in terms of the economy.

"This president keeps trying to dodge responsibility instead of doing the things he could do to make things better," the professor noted. "We're watching it again with baby formula."

While Brenberg predicted a "bad scenario" resulting from Biden’s economic actions, the White House insisted last week that the federal government "has worked diligently over the last few months to address the shortfall in infant formula production" following the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition's infant formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, in February.

