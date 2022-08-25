Biden cannot 'intervene' in contracts for loan repayments, Rep. Mace says

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., slammed the Biden administration for their highly anticipated student loan debt plan, arguing that it is not a lawful "possibility" for a president to interfere with contracts for loan repayments.

REP. NANCY MACE: No, it's not at all. And where is the focus on vocations? We have millions of Americans across the country who are struggling for work or are struggling to get their children educated, so they can get a good job when they graduate from high school. Many Americans can't afford to go to college because taxpayers have subsidized college and thus prices have gone up. That's where our focus really should be in this country. And it's just not.

I don't think there's any way that you can have the president of the United States intervene in contracts for loan repayments. That's not a possibility. The left and Democrats have said so in the past, as recently as last year. And I do think this will end up as a case in court and could go as high as the Supreme Court.

