Economy

Biden's budget proposal rife with 'laughable assumptions': Former White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed said Biden's proposal contains economic assumptions reaching 'far above consensus'

Economist Tyler Goodspeed slams President Biden's proposed 2023 budget.

Biden's budget proposal reaches 'far above consensus': Tyler Goodspeed

Economist Tyler Goodspeed slams President Biden's proposed 2023 budget.

Economist Tyler Goodspeed joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" early Monday to discuss March's jobs report, soaring inflation, the possibility of an impending recession and President Biden's 2023 budget proposal. Goodspeed slammed the proposal for containing "laughable" economic assumptions that reach "far above consensus."

REP. JASON SMITH SLAMS BIDEN'S BUDGET: THIS SPENDING IS ONLY GOING TO MAKE ‘LIVES WORSE’

TYLER GOODSPEED: As you noted, Maria, that was basically a four percent cut in defense spending proposed in the president's budget when you have eight percent inflation. In terms of the economic assumptions, look, they are so far above consensus on their expectations for GDP on their forecast for GDP, that is really going to flatter their deficit projections. They are so far behind in terms of where interest rates already are. 

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP / AP Images)

That, again, is going to flatter their deficit projections. And then on the inflation front, they had inflation going back to the Fed's target basically in the fiscal year beginning October 1st of this year, and doing so with the unemployment rate remaining well below four percent. It just doesn't add up. Those are really, as I said, laughable assumptions.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Economist Tyler Goodspeed joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Biden's budget, March's jobs report and the possibility of a future recession.

Biden's budget proposal a 'political document': Tyler Goodspeed

Economist Tyler Goodspeed joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Biden's budget, March's jobs report and the possibility of a future recession.