Biden administration announces Janet Yellen's new staff at Treasury

The Biden administration announced a set of top Treasury Department staff appointments Wednesday evening, including a number of former Obama administration officials. They will work for Janet Yellen, whose confirmation as Treasury secretary is expected soon. Ms. Yellen's chief of staff will be Didem Nisanci, who was global head of public policy for Bloomberg LP and was chief of staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission. One of Ms. Nisanci's deputies will be Julie Brinn Siegel, a former economic-policy aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass. Alfred Johnson, who worked in the White House and Treasury Department in the Obama administration, will also serve as deputy chief of staff.

Jacob Leibenluft, an economic-policy adviser to President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, will be a counselor to Ms. Yellen. Serving as executive secretary will be Marti Adams, a senior adviser at the global advisory firm the Brunswick Group who served as the Obama Treasury spokeswoman for the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Ryan Jacobs, a former head of speechwriting for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will be the agency's top speechwriter and a senior adviser. He served during the Obama administration as speechwriter for Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

The Treasury Department's top spokesman will be Calvin Mitchell, who served as executive vice president for communications at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during the 2008 financial crisis, and has served in various communications jobs throughout the government including at the Treasury and State departments.

Beyond Ms. Yellen and Adewale Adeyemo, the pick for deputy Treasury secretary, the Biden administration hasn't indicated its picks for other senior Treasury jobs that require Senate confirmation, such as the assistant secretary for domestic finance or undersecretary for international affairs.