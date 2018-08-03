Between Trump-ism and socialism, I have to believe Trump wins: Varney

We've been reporting a lot of good news on the economy: It’s booming. Plenty of jobs. Wages rising. Got it.

We've also been reporting on the rise of socialism. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "everywhere." She's the new Democrat darling whose far-left ideas are taking over. Or so we are told. Just yesterday, she said the economy is broken. Fill vacant luxury homes with the homeless. Measure the economy not by GDP, she says, but by how many people have homes. When you say stuff like that, you make headlines, especially if you are headed for Congress.

But is she really leading a "movement" that will grow to dominate the Democrats? Are there really that many people who buy the socialist line? I'm not so sure about that.

For a start, only 15,000 people voted for Ocasio-Cortez when she won her primary in New York. Fifteen thousand. There are 300,000 voters in the district. She mobilized the far-left base, and that’s it.

And who exactly believes the economy is broken? How many people think the government should guarantee everyone a job and provide everyone with a basic income, and free college and Medicare for all?

When the economy is actually in very good shape, and getting better by the month, it’s hard to believe that middle America accepts the socialist line. As socialist Venezuela collapses, and neo-socialist Europe goes through another financial crisis, surely, America will look "over there" and say, "Not over here."

If it’s a contest for the hearts and minds of America's voters, between Trump-ism and socialism, I have to believe Trump wins. If Democrats really want to exercise power again, they should nip this so-called "movement" in the bud.

Four percent growth. Record-low unemployment. That’s not a broken economy.