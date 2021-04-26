Entry-level jobs: The best, worst and how much they pay

As graduation season soon approaches, more college students will begin their job search, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they may find it more challenging.

Recent grads face a higher unemployment rate than the overall population, which currently stands at 11.1% for those ages 16-24.

When looking for a job, many want both a high starting salary and high growth for compensation and responsibility, as well as stability and passion for what they do.

To help those entering one of the most competitive job markets to date, WalletHub, the personal finance website, compared more than 100 different types of entry-level positions based on 12 key metrics. Their findings include average starting salary to projected job growth by 2029, as well as median tenure with an employer.

According to the report, these are the best and worst entry-level jobs in 2021, with their average salaries according to glassdoor.

Best entry-level jobs:

Systems Engineer - $84,717 Engineer - $83,103 Web Applications Developer - $79,860 Environmental, Health, and Safety Engineer - $72,865 Hardware Engineer - $100,741 Certified Nursing Assistant – Nursing Home Salaries - $44,756 Electronics Engineer - $81,989 Electrical Engineer - $80,234 Operations Research Analyst - $99,640 Programmer - $75,425

Worst entry-level jobs:

99. Mechanical Drafter - $46,315

100. Aircraft Painter - $43,044

101. Emergency Dispatcher - $35,402

102. Sheetmetal Mechanic - $54,816

103. Carpenter - $44,005

104. Building Inspector - $52,876

105. Refinery Operator - $37,625

106. Floor Assembler - $35,862

107. Boilermaker - $45,733

108. Welder - $47,025

The report also shows other metrics such as the highest and lowest starting salaries. Tax attorneys, drilling engineers, and attorneys rank among the highest starting salaries, whereas teaching assistants, bank tellers, and certified nursing assistants stand at the bottom.

Overall, tax attorneys have the highest average starting salary of $101,034, which is almost six times higher than that of a teaching assistant.

The highest income growth potential is also included, showing that employee relations specialists and consumer loan officers have the highest potential compared to bank tellers and new account representatives, who have the lowest.

Additionally, the fastest projected job growth by 2029 was also in the study, which expects certified occupational therapist assistants and information security analysts to have the most growth compared to aircraft painters and bank tellers, who are expected to have the least growth by 2029.