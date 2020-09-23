These Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close by year's end

Bed Bath & Beyond has unveiled the first batch of more than 60 locations that it plans to close as part of its restructuring effort due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 14.00 +0.64 +4.83%

The list closures, which was first reported by USA Today, covers approximately 63 stores within 29 states, all of which will close by year's end. However, California and New York will face the most closures, with each state losing about six stores each, USA Today reported.

BED BATH & BEYOND TO CLOSE OVER 200 STORES AMID CORONAVIRUS

Earlier this summer, the retailer disclosed that it would be shuttering more than 200 stores over the next two years as it tries to weather the pandemic. Officials said the move would save the company between $250 million and $350 million annually, excluding related one-time costs.

To offset losses even further, the company announced in August that it would be cutting approximately 2,800 jobs, which is estimated to generate future annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately $150 million, excluding one-time costs and a portion for reinvestment.

Representatives for Bed Bath & Beyond have not immediately responded to FOX Business' requests regarding its first batch of closures.

Below are the 63 stores slated to close by the end of 2020, as reported by USA Today.

BED, BATH & BEYOND TO CUT 2,800 JOBS

Alabama

Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway

Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.

California

City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.

Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub

Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road

Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road

Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway

Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road

Greeley: 4735 29th St.

Connecticut

Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road

Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road

Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road

Torrington: 1914 East Main St.

Florida

Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92

Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.

Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road

Chicago: 2838 North Broadway

DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road

Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Indiana

Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive

Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.

Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.

Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.

Kentucky

Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Louisiana

Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.

Maine

Auburn: 730 Center St.

Maryland

Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.

Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Michigan

Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive

Missouri

Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.

Nebraska

Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

Howell: 4075 Route 9

Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS