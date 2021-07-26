Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Atlanta restaurant's 'no vax, no service' sign prompts death threats: report

Argosy implements rule after staff members test positive

An Atlanta restaurant co-owner has reportedly received death threats after posting a "no vax, no service" sign on the window of his eatery. 

Armando Celentano, who runs Argosy, told FOX5 Atlanta that the threats and other angry comments on social media come as the gastropub is asking customers to bring their vaccination cards or show photos of them before entering. 

"We weren't setting out to offend anyone. We aren't by any stretch promoting mandatory vaccinations. We feel very strongly that this is no different from a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy," he told the station. "It's something that public health science shows lowers our chances of contracting and spreading the coronavirus." 

The Argosy restaurant in Atlanta is requiring proof of vaccination for entry. (Google Maps)

The restaurant implemented the rule after several of its staff tested positive for coronavirus, forcing it to temporarily close, according to FOX5 Atlanta. 

"Until you are vaccinated please do not enter our establishment," reads a post on its Instagram page, next to an image of the sign. "If you are fully vaccinated, welcome! We are excited to hang out with you." 

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,568 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the state since the pandemic began to 917,915. 