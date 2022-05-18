Atlanta-area Taco Bell employee accused of firing assault rifle at work, injuring 2

Police outside Atlanta were searching Wednesday for a 17-year-old Taco Bell employee who allegedly opened fire on two teenagers in a restaurant parking lot with an assault rifle the employee brought to work.

The shooting happened early this morning in South Fulton. A 16-year-old victim who suffered a neck injury is undergoing surgery while a 17-year-old – who was identified as the other victim – is in stable condition, police say.

South Fulton Police Capt. Marcus Dennard told reporters the incident started when the suspect was arguing outside with a dissatisfied customer.

The suspect then went and retrieved an assault rifle from inside the Taco Bell before going back outside and starting an argument with people in a second car that had pulled up, according to Dennard.

Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and people inside the second car, injuring the two teenagers.

The double shooting is still being investigated and the suspect, who could face charges that include aggravated assault and property damage, remains on the run.

Images captured at the scene after the shooting showed bullet holes in one car and shattered glass at the Taco Bell.

South Fulton Police Lt. Jimmy Wyche told reporters that "as crazy as it sounds," the suspect brought the assault rifle used in the shooting to Taco Bell beforehand and was seen on surveillance footage brandishing the weapon.

"We are shocked to hear that this happened," Taco Bell said in a statement to FOX Business. "We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation. Our thoughts are with the South Fulton community in this difficult time".

The suspect’s name will be revealed later, Dennard said.