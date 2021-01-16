Expand / Collapse search
Apple temporarily closes stores in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas due to COVID-19 spikes

All 53 stores in California are currently closed

Tech analyst Shana Glenzer and MarketWatch tech editor Jeremy Owens provide insight into Elon Musk saying Apple wouldn’t take a meeting with him in the past and news that Apple is targeting car production by 2024.video

How serious is Apple about getting into car production?

Apple has temporarily closed more than two dozen stores in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas due to COVID-19 spikes.

All five stores in North Carolina, all six stores in Georgia, and 16 out of 17 stores in Texas will be closed for at least the next week, according to Apple's website.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Bloomberg News, who first reported the store closures, reported that customers can still pick up products being repaired at the stores.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Apple has shut down stores temporarily across the country in areas where the spread of COVID-19 is spiking.

All 53 Apple stores in California are currently closed after shutting down in mid-December.

Despite the closures, Apple has fared well during the pandemic, with its stock up more than 60% in the past year.