Apple, Marriott, Johnson Controls CEOs take lead on Biden initiatives

Chief executives of some of the country's biggest corporations are taking the lead on some of President Biden's first initiatives as the commander-in-chief.

Hours after taking office Wednesday, Biden signed a slew of executive orders to reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the nation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major executives from Apple to Marriott, who are part of the Business Roundtable, will back Biden's policies including comprehensive immigration reform, rejoining the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO) in addition to a mandate that masks be worn on all federal property.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is the new chair of the Business Round Table Immigration Committee which will work on immigration reform.

Cook said Biden's effort in pursuing comprehensive immigration reform "reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity" and will "strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered."

Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver is the new chair of the Energy and Environment Committee which will aid efforts in rejoining the international effort to combat climate change.

Earlier this year, the Business Roundtable released policies to address climate change, which included implementing a market-based strategy with a "price on carbon where feasible and effective."

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson is the chair of the Health and Retirement Committee, which will work on behalf of the Business Roundtable to help the U.S. reengage with the World Health Organization.

Sorenson said the Business Roundtable applauds President Biden’s decision to reengage with the WHO, which will "improve the international response to the pandemic" and help the U.S. "better respond to future public health crises.”

Rich Lesser, the CEO of Boston Consulting Group, is the chair of the Business Roundtable COVID-19 Task Force.

Since April, the Business Roundtable has stressed the need for consistent federal and state guidelines on safety measures, including face coverings. In July, the Business Roundtable called for mandatory face coverings.

"Even as more Americans are able to be vaccinated, mask-wearing and other public health measures remain critical to saving lives and livelihoods," Lesser said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.