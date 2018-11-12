Americans' dream job would pay this much

While the average American made about $61,300 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, American workers ideally want salaries many times higher than that.

The perfect pay rate among female employees was $278,637, while men said they wanted $444,958, according to a new survey of 2,000 workers from MidAmerica Nazarene University regarding their dream jobs.

To join the top one percent in America, a worker would need a net worth of $871,320.

Most Americans said their dream job would involve owning their own businesses – though they did not want that job to consume more than 60 hours per week. Twelve percent of people wanted an executive-level position, 23 percent coveted mid-level management roles, while eighteen percent wanted associate positions.

Only one-in-four respondents said they were currently at their dream job, according to the report. Americans with a high salary or a doctoral degree were more likely to say they had scored their ideal position, as were residents in the southwest and Baby Boomers.

The majority of respondents said their dream position would be located in California, where they would be able to drive their cars to a small office (with under 30 people) that is less than two miles away. Workers also want 9 to 5 positions with a one-hour lunch break.

In terms of benefits, both men and women prioritized 401(k) matching and help with student loan repayments. Men also wanted a gym membership, while women wanted to be able to work remotely.

For those who hoped to switch industries, most people said they would like to transition into entertainment.

Workers in the education, construction, engineering, government, health care and legal fields reported being content in their respective industries.