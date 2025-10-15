American Airlines jet returns to LAX after passengers report sickening fumes

An American Airlines jet headed for New York City had to turn back around to Los Angeles on Tuesday, the airline confirmed.

American Airlines flight 274 left Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) just before 5 p.m. local time, and was headed for John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilots turned around "due to reports of an odor in the cabin," a statement from American Airlines to FOX Business said.

The pilots also reported to air traffic control that they smelled and tasted something that prompted them to put on oxygen masks in the cockpit, WABC-TV reported.

SOME AIRPORTS REFUSE TO DISPLAY KRISTI NOEM TSA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VIDEO

The plane landed back at LAX safely, and seven passengers were evaluated, but no one was taken to a medical facility for further treatment, WABC reported.

American said the aircraft involved "was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team."

SEAN DUFFY FIRES BACK AFTER GAVIN NEWSOM BLAMES TRUMP FOR SHUTDOWN, TRAVEL DELAYS

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience," the airline statement concluded.

Los Angles Fire Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

Airports across the country have been feeling the effects of the current government shutdown. Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers must still turn up for work during the government shutdown, but they are not being paid, Reuters reported.

They are set to get a partial paycheck this week for work done before the shutdown began.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.19 +0.45 +3.83%

Weeks ago, an American Airlines jet headed from LAX to Boston had to abort takeoff due to another aircraft on the runway.

The flight was operated on an Airbus 321. It had 94 customers and seven crew members aboard, and re-departed later in the evening, American said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS