American Airlines

American Airlines flight to Salt Lake City diverted after possible lightning strike: 'Very worried'

The American Airlines plane was inspected before continuing on

An American Airlines flight was diverted Friday following a possible lighting strike. 

The airline said that flight 1871, with service from Phoenix, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah, had been safely diverted to Boise Airport following "weather conditions" in Salt Lake City. 

"The aircraft also experienced a possible lightning strike and was carefully inspected by our team of maintenance professionals before being cleared to continue its journey to SLC," American Airlines said. 

"I saw like a really bright flash, and that’s when my wife was saying she thought there was another plane that was really close to us, and I was like, ‘No, that looked like lightning," passenger Jamar Kincaid told KUTV.

An American Airlines plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

American Airlines Airbus A319-100 aircraft seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in 2020. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I was very worried, because it seemed the turbulence got even worse after that, so yes, I was very worried," Kincaid said. "It scared the c--p out of me."

The plane was inspected in Boise and deemed safe, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City. 

Travelers and pilots walk through Salt Lake City International Airport

Travelers wearing protective masks walk through the main corridor of Terminal A on opening day of the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.  (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

No injuries were reported.

American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

American Airlines aircraft are seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in 2020. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The flight landed in Salt Lake City at 9:02 p.m. MST.