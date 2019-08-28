America thinks the economy is great, but is starting to get worse: poll

Most Americans say the economy is great, but for the first time since President Trump got elected, more voters say the economy is starting to slide, according to a recently released Quinnipiac poll.

Continue Reading Below

The survey shows a split on how people are viewing the slide: 37% of people said the economy is getting worse; 31% said it is getting better; 30% said it's about the same.

A similar poll taken in June showed only 23 percent of voters said the economy is worsening.

Though people believe things may be getting worse, 61% of voters in the poll believe the economy is excellent or good.

Forty-one percent of people surveyed said President Trump's policies are to blame when it comes to the worsening economy, but 37% said his policies are helping - falling withing the margin of error.

"The economy is important to voters," Republican strategist Holly Turner told Neil Cavuto on FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast To Coast."

Advertisement

"You know, the president could do the easy thing. He could not be in negotiating these trade agreements. He could lay off on the tariffs, and we would all feel really good right now. But I think he's putting the long-term health of the country out in front of his own political interests, and we've said that 14 months to get those issues resolved and to get some of those agreements set in place. And I think the American people will have more confidence in November of next year." Holly Turner, Republican Strategist to Neil Cavuto

"As trade tensions with China dominate the headlines, confidence in the economy is slipping," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said.

"The number of people who think the economy is getting worse rose by double digits since June. And roughly 4 in 10 voters blame the President's policies, saying they are hurting the economy, the highest level since Trump took office."

Those surveyed were split on how Trump is handling the economy with 49% disapproving of his efforts and 46 percent approving of his efforts, which falls within the margin of error.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP