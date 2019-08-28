Trump bashes Fed, says central bank can't keep up with other nations

President Trump, just days after returning from the G-7 summit, bashed the Federal Reserve again, saying the central bank cannot “keep up” with other countries.

“Our Federal Reserve cannot “mentally” keep up with the competition - other countries. At the G-7 in France, all of the other Leaders were giddy about how low their Interest Costs have gone,” Trump wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

In the same post, Trump also praised Germany’s negative yield on bonds while dubbing the U.S. central bank as the “No Clue Fed.”

“Germany is actually “getting paid” to borrow money - ZERO INTEREST PLUS! No Clue Fed!” he said.

Earlier this month, the German government sold 30-year bonds that pay no interest at all. Yet bidders at the auction were willing to pay more than the face value they would receive when the bonds mature, making the yield -- the value of interest plus difference.in face value and price - negative.