America still 'the big dog' in world economy: expert

Is the United States still the "only game in town" when it comes to the global economy in light of the stock market taking a major tumble on Wednesday?

America First Action PAC Chairwoman Linda McMahon says most definitely.

"We really still are the big dog in the economy around the world," McMahon told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." "You can see it in the strength of our business growth ... because small businesses are growing, the optimism level is high. They say that it's the time for them to invest and to grow. Consumer spending is up."

McMahon said small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and their attitude toward the economy is a good indicator of how the economy is doing as a whole.

She has heard from small businesses who told her big companies who were buying from supply chains in China but are now buying from them again.

"I still think the United States is the best game in town and we're seeing a very strong growth in our small business sector," McMahon said.

As for the ongoing trade talks with China and how they will affect American businesses, McMahon said the president has a strong economic team.

"They are the ones on the ground doing this negotiating, and they're holding strong with those negotiations," McMahon said.

She has the utmost faith in the job they will do for the United States.