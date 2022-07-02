Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Amazon announces policy shift for off-duty workers that could impact union efforts

The policy comes after an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York voted to unionize in April

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Amazon employees are now barred from accessing buildings and working areas if they are not scheduled to work that day, the company announced.

The policy shift comes amid a feud with unions, who have criticized the policy as potentially hindering their ability to hold union drives and meetings.

Employees are also barred from accessing the buildings before or after their shift, under the new policy.

Amazon warehouse Alabama

The Amazon.com, Inc. BHM1 fulfillment center is seen before sunrise on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and the physical security of our buildings," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. "This policy regarding building access applies to building interiors and working areas."

WHY AMAZON IS A KEY RECESSION INDICATOR: INVESTMENT EXPERT

The spokesperson said off-duty employees are not prohibited from meeting with co-workers in "non-working areas" away from the company’s facilities.

Amazon said the new off-duty policy "will not be enforced discriminatorily" to punish union efforts.

Amazon warehouse California

EASTVALE, CA - AUGUST 31: A worker sorts out parcels in the outbound dock at Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images) (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The move comes on the heels of a vote by Amazon workers at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York to unionize in April.

The new policy, enacted Thursday, could hinder union organizers’ efforts to meet with co-workers, they said.

MEET PROTEUS: AMAZON'S FIRST 'FULLY AUTONOMOUS' MOBILE WAREHOUSE ROBOT

Rev. Ryan Brown, an Amazon warehouse worker in Garner, North Carolina, who is trying to get his warehouse to follow Staten Island’s vote, called the new policy "a direct response" to unions.

"On our days off, we come to work and we engage our co-workers in the break rooms. This was a direct response to that, to try to stop organizing by any means necessary," Brown said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon explained the new policy as a safety concern.

Amazon warehouse

FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File / Associated Press)

"One part of this is knowing who is in our buildings at any given time, so we can quickly find and account for everyone in the event of an emergency," a notice to employees said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.