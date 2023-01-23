Amazon Air officially launches in four major cities across India

Amazon officially started up a full-time air cargo service in India on Monday, called Amazon Air, as the commerce giant seeks to expand its delivery capabilities and output in one of the biggest markets in the world.

Amazon Air will be operated solely via a third-party Indian cargo carrier, Quikjet, in the country as it delivers products across the four largest cities in India, according to a report from Reuters. The exact amount that Amazon has invested in the venture is not known at this time.

A company executive told Reuters that Amazon's decision to use an air cargo service would lower costs and reduce delivery times in India. Amazon Air is operational through various cargo series across the world in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

"When we use a dedicated network... we have more transparency with the cost, we control the negotiations and we drive the schedule to make sure we are making the most efficient use of the assets," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, to Reuters.

"We want to deliver the majority of shipments in two days or less and Amazon Air enables that," Rhoads added.

Currently, Amazon Air utilizes over 110 jets that fly to 70 different locations around the world. After expanding to the United States and Europe after its launch in 2016, India is the company's third market for its air delivery service.

The company plans to expand the number of planes operated by the Bengaluru-based Quikjet in phases to four different cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The carrier is owned by ASL Aviation, which manages Amazon Air's European planes.