Amazon

Amazon shutting down AmazonSmile charitable program

AmazonSmile launched in 2013

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is closing its charitable donation program AmazonSmile

The company aims to focus its philanthropic giving on programs with greater impact and said it would continue to pursue and invest in other areas where it can make meaningful change. 

Amazon said it launched the program in 2013 to make it easier to support charities. 

"However, after almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped. With so many eligible organizations—more than 1 million globally—our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin," it said. 

The Amazon logo at a U.S. fulfillment center

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 05, 2019, the Amazon logo is seen at at the 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City.  ((Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

AmazonSmile will wind down by Feb. 20. 

The e-commerce giant said it will provide charities that have been a part of the program with a one-time donation equivalent to three months of what they earned in 2022 through the program to help them with the transition. They will be able to accrue additional donations until the program officially closes.

The AmazonSmile logo on a phone

POLAND - 2020/05/04: In this photo illustration, an AmazonSmile logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.  ((Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Once AmazonSmile closes, charities will be able to seek support from Amazon customers by creating their own wish lists.

Amazon said it will continue to support other programs that help thousands of charities and communities across the country, including the Housing Equity Fund, Amazon Future Engineer, Community Delivery Program, Amazon Disaster Relief and community giving.

The logo of the U.S. online retail giant Amazon on a New York distribution center

The logo of the U.S. online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020, in New York.  ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We’ll continue working to make a difference in many ways, and our long-term commitment to our communities remains the same—we’re determined to do every day better for our customers, our employees and the world at large," it said. 