Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

U.S. Economy

Alan Greenspan warns on rising budget deficits: 'We need very significant changes'

A number of Democratic presidential candidates are also campaigning on a slate of multitrillion-dollar plans

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan discusses the economic backdrop, the crowding out of domestic savings by government entitlement spending and the impact coronavirus will have on the U.S. economy as well as interest rates and inflation.video

Entitlement programs crowding out domestic savings, slowing productivity growth: Alan Greenspan

Former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan discusses the economic backdrop, the crowding out of domestic savings by government entitlement spending and the impact coronavirus will have on the U.S. economy as well as interest rates and inflation.

If Congress does not reign in the ballooning budget deficit, inflation in the U.S. will begin to rapidly increase, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan warned on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

"Unless we bring those extraordinary budget deficits under control, history tells us this is going to be a much more rapid rate of price increases than we’ve seen," Greenspan told FOX Business.

The Fed's preferred inflation metric has remained persistently low, but underlying prices picked up in January, with the so-called core CPI ticking up to 2.3 percent in the 12 months through January.

FORMER FEDERAL RESERVE HEADS AND THEIR LEGACIES

The warning from Greenspan, who led the Fed from 1987 to 2006, comes as the U.S. federal debt has grown by about $3 trillion since President Trump took office. At the beginning of February, Trump proposed a staggering $4.8 trillion budget that would be funded in part by cuts on Medicare and Medicaid.

A number of Democratic presidential candidates are also campaigning on a slate of multitrillion-dollar plans, including Medicare-for-all, aimed at transforming the country and its economy.

FED CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ON ECONOMY DESPITE NEW RISKS, MINUTES SHOW

"This is going to be a very significant problem," Greenspan said. "Nobody wants to cut spending, or raise taxes. But if you look at the data that the Congressional Budget Office put out, we need very significant changes."

According to a recent Congressional Budget Office report, the U.S. government's budget deficit is projected to surpass $1 trillion in 2020. It would mark the first time since 2012 that the deficit has topped $1 trillion, alarming some economists.

While testifying before Congress at the beginning of the month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded the alarm on the rising deficit, calling on lawmakers to reduce it to ensure the U.S. central bank could respond adequately in the case of an economic downturn.

“Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy during a downturn,” he said. “A more sustainable federal budget could also support the economy’s growth over the long term.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE