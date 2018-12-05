ADP job growth numbers released Thursday: What to know

Payroll processor ADP will release data about private sector jobs and employment in the U.S. on Thursday, after being postponed because of the national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

Economists polled by Bloomberg said they’re anticipating U.S. private sector employment to have expanded by 195,000 jobs in November, compared to 227,000 nonfarm jobs in October, which was the highest level since February.

October’s blowout number was preceded in September by 200,000 jobs -- marking the first back-to-back months higher than 200,000 in eight months.

The number is a precursor to the Department of Labor’s release on Friday of November payroll numbers, which will offer an in-depth look at the labor market, including jobs additions, unemployment rate, wage growth and labor participation rate.

In October, President Trump’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, suggested overall job creation could surpass 2 million by the end of the year.

“If you’re going to run 200,000 or 220,000 jobs a month, that’s pretty close to what we’re talking about, you're going to get 2.4, 2.6 million jobs a year,” Kudlow told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “That is very, very good, and it’s steady.”