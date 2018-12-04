George H.W. Bush National Day of Mourning closes banks and Wall Street

President Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush ahead of his state funeral in Washington, D.C.

While a day of mourning is rare, generally observed after the death of a president – the last one was on Jan. 2, 2007 on the day of Gerald Ford’s funeral – a lot of services are affected, including the closures of the federal government and financial markets.

Here is a full breakdown of what is closed on Wednesday: