Tech

Adobe rolling out free version of Photoshop

Adobe said it has begun offering its free version of Photoshop to users in Canada

Adobe has begun rolling out a free version of Photoshop online and plans to make the service more widely available. 

The company is currently testing a free version of the popular photo editing software in Canada, where users can access Photoshop by setting up a free Adobe account. 

Adobe Photoshop

The Adobe Photoshop logo seen displayed on a smartphone on the background of a pc keyboard.  (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Adobe says the free version will include its basic "core functions" like being able to refine edges, curves, and convert Smart Objects. The more advanced features will be exclusive to paying subscribers who wish to get more out of the software

"We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience," Maria Yap, Adobe’s VP of digital imaging said. 

The "freemium" version will be operable on Chrome and Edge browsers only. Its compatibility means Chrome users will no longer be reliant on Photoshop Express to edit photos. 

Users wanting access to all of Photoshop’s features will need to subscribe through Adobe. The company offers a tiered plan, starting with $9.99 a month and 20 GB of storage. 