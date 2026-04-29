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Gas prices soar to highest point so far during unsettled conflict with Iran

The AAA national average price of regular gas remains far below the Biden-era record

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Spero Georgedakis, CEO and founder of Good Greek Moving and Storage, joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss record diesel prices, how rising fuel costs are hitting truckers and moving companies and the growing strain on small businesses. video

Gas prices squeeze trucking, moving industries amid OPEC shake-up

Spero Georgedakis, CEO and founder of Good Greek Moving and Storage, joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss record diesel prices, how rising fuel costs are hitting truckers and moving companies and the growing strain on small businesses.

The AAA national average price for regular gas has soared to $4.229 as of Wednesday, the highest notched so far during the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

While that number is more than a dollar higher than the AAA national average of just $3.161 a year ago, it is still significantly lower than the highest recorded AAA national average of $5.016 set in June 2022 during President Joe Biden's White House tenure.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital in a statement, "The President brought oil and gas prices down to multi-year lows at record speed, and as traffic in the Strait of Hormuz normalizes, these energy prices will plummet once again. President Trump has always been clear that these are short-term, temporary disruptions."

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Gas prices

Fuel prices are displayed at a Brooklyn gas station on April 28, 2026, in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A White House official informed Fox News Digital that Trump met with several oil executives on Tuesday "where they discussed how the US is doing better than others, and the President is doing all the right things right now – Jones Act, DPA [Defense Production Act], etc."

Early on Wednesday morning, the president warned in a Truth Social post, "Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!"

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Gas pump

A man uses a gas pump at a Shell gas station in Houston, Texas, on March 16, 2026. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

His post included a graphic that depicted him wearing sunglasses while holding a gun as explosions go off behind him. "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!" text blares atop the meme.

The U.S. military has been enforcing a blockade against Iranian ports for more than two weeks.

"The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump reportedly told Axios in an interview published Wednesday.

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President Trump

President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25, 2026.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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"They want to settle. They don't want me to keep the blockade. I don't want to [lift the blockade], because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon," he reportedly said.