A government shutdown is unlikely to roil US economy, Moody's says

If Congressional leaders were unable to strike a deal to keep the government funded, it likely would have little impact on the U.S. economy.

According to Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer William Foster, a brief shutdown of the government would cause “minimal disruption” to the economy, and wouldn’t have a material impact on the United States’ sovereign credit profile.

“While a shutdown would halt federal discretionary spending, spending on mandatory programs such as Social Security and other social programs would continue, as would principal and interest payments on U.S. government debt,” he said in a statement.

In the case of a protracted government shutdown, Moody’s would reevaluate the situation on a case-by-case scenario.

Lawmakers on Wednesday plan to introduce a stopgap measure to fund the government, narrowly avoiding a partial shutdown. The money will run out on Feb. 8, when the Democrats will have control of the House, potentially setting up an even more challenging budget fight.

The Senate also needs a 60-vote threshold to pass funding legislation, but Republicans only hold 51 seats (in 2019, they’ll have control of 53).

Concerns about a shutdown began over a stand-off between President Trump and Democrats over how much money a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border needs. Democrats have repeatedly refused to give Trump the $5 billion he wants to build the wall, a keystone of his 2016 campaign.