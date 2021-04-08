744,000 Americans file for first-time jobless benefits

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, according to the Labor Department.

Data released Thursday showed 744,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended April 3. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 680,000 filings.

Continuing claims for the week ended March 27, meanwhile, fell to 3.734 million from the prior week’s downwardly revised 3.75 million. Economists had expected the number of continuing claims to decline to 3.65 million.

This story is developing.