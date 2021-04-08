Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

744,000 Americans file for first-time jobless benefits

Continuing claims fell to 3.734M

close
Blake Burman gives an update on Biden administration's economic planning video

$800k per job: White House dodges questions on spending

Blake Burman gives an update on Biden administration's economic planning

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, according to the Labor Department. 

Data released Thursday showed 744,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended April 3. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 680,000 filings.

Continuing claims for the week ended March 27, meanwhile, fell to 3.734 million from the prior week’s downwardly revised 3.75 million. Economists had expected the number of continuing claims to decline to 3.65 million. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE file f

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 