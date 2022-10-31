63% of Americans support federal govt sending inflation relief checks

A recent poll found that almost two-thirds of Americans are proponents of the federal government sending out inflation stimulus payments.

About 63% of eligible U.S. voters expressed some degree of support for federal inflation relief checks being distributed, the Newsweek poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed. Of those who agreed the federal government should do so, 42% indicated they "strongly agree" while 21% said "agree," according to the poll.

Inflation has been hovering at painfully high levels, FOX Business previously reported.

The consumer price index in September rose 0.4% from August and 8.2% from the prior year. In the same month, the personal consumption expenditures index – the preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve – went up 0.3% month over month and 6.2% year over year.

According to Newsweek, 18% of Americans indicated they do not support the federal government providing stimulus checks for inflation.

Multiple states have either said they will send out inflation relief checks to eligible residents or have already done so.

In the past couple years, the federal government has sent out three rounds of stimulus payments aimed at providing eligible Americans relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first coronavirus relief payment was $1,200, while the following two were $600 and $1,400, respectively, according to USA.gov/.

The Newsweek poll took place online among 1,500 eligible U.S. voters for Oct. 23-24.

