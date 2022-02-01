Here are the best jobs for 2022

Many consumers may be looking for a fresh start in 2022, and in some cases, that means a new job.

In an effort to help those job seekers find available opportunities that offer high salaries and have high job satisfaction, Glassdoor released its annual Best Jobs for 2022 report.

In 2021, "job openings soared and record levels of worker turnover shifted the balance of power to the worker, with a large swath of employees and job-seekers fine-tuning a better work-life balance and making deliberate choices about their job," according to the Glassdoor report.

This year, jobs in tech dominated Glassdoor's list, accounting for 24 roles. These roles surged in popularity "due to their flexible working schedules, generous benefits and opportunities to work on cutting edge technology," according to Glassdoor.

However, psychiatrist roles ranked the highest for earning potential, with a median base salary of $252,385. Additionally, corporate recruiter roles ranked the highest for job satisfaction, with a 4.4-out-of-5 rating.

However, the most available roles are for software engineers, with over 60,000 openings.

No matter the role, the work-from-home models have become a key in attracting workers. Those models offer "job seekers with greater opportunities and remove barriers such as location requirements, commuting costs, and ease child care obligations," according to Glassdoor.

Over the past year, reviews mentioning "hybrid" increased by 626% on the platform.

Here are the top 10 jobs, their job rating, salary and number of openings:

Enterprise architect

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 14,021

Median Base Salary: $144,997

Full stack engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 11,252

Median Base Salary: $101,794

Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 10,071

Median Base Salary: $120,000

Devops engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 8,548

Median Base Salary: $120,095

Strategy manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 6,977

Median Base Salary: $140,000

Machine learning engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 6,801

Median Base Salary: $130,489

Data engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 11,821

Median Base Salary: $113,960

Software engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 64,155

Median Base Salary: $116,638

Java developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 10,201

Median Base Salary: $107,099

Product manager