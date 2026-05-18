5 cities that nail the retirement sweet spot

Americans looking to retire this year may be considering relocating to a new city that allows their retirement savings to go further, and a new analysis by GOBankingRates spotlights five cities to consider.

The amount an individual or couple needs to have saved to retire can vary significantly across different parts of the country.

A recent GOBankingRates report noted that the amount needed to retire in Oklahoma is $735,284, whereas the figure for Arizona would be $1,110,019 and illustrates how those amounts may differ depending on the location.

GOBankingRates identified five communities that people retiring in 2026 should consider given the cost of living, housing prices , quality of life and other amenities for seniors.

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Midland, Michigan

The low cost of living is a key reason Midland topped the rankings, as the community has a median home price of around $206,000 – well below the national average of about $360,000 which gives retirees the opportunity to save on housing costs.

Located inland from Saginaw Bay, Midland has nearly 43,000 residents and has been noted for its walkability and access to nature, with the area also experiencing diverse seasons in Michigan's climate to allow locals to take part in winter activities. Midland topped U.S. News & World Report's rankings of the best communities for retirees.

Homosassa Springs, Florida

Florida is a popular destination for retirees and the small community of Homosassa Springs ranked highly for its affordability as well as its location on the state's western coast north of Tampa.

Homosassa Springs also has low housing costs, with a median price of about $220,000, while also offering easy access to the coast along with the warmer climate and no state income taxes .

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The Woodlands, Texas

Located north of Houston, The Woodlands is near the city's world-class healthcare facilities, a range of housing options and also low tax burdens with Texas not having a state income tax.

The cost of living is relatively higher than the smaller communities at the top of the list, with the suburb's median home value coming in at $474,000, above the national average.

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

New Mexico is known for its dry, sunny weather, which makes it an appealing destination for retirees – particularly those who enjoy outdoor recreation.

Rio Rancho is a suburb of Albuquerque and is near healthcare facilities and is relatively affordable in terms of housing, with a median home value of $310,000.

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Asheville, North Carolina

Located in the mountainous western portion of North Carolina , Asheville has around 95,000 residents and offers residents access to amenities found in smaller metro areas along with access to outdoor activities and healthcare.

The median home price in Asheville is listed at $442,000 according to Redfin, so housing is relatively affordable even though it may be less so than other locations on the list.