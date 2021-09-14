$3 per gallon gas prices have become the theme of 2021

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has sat above $3 for the majority of 2021, according to an analyst.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted that prices have been above the $3 mark since May 11, which is equivalent to 125 days.

"It wasn't expected to be this painful this long in 2021, but Americans rallied and got out and drove, blowing most demand expectations out of the window," De Haan told FOX Business.

De Haan projects that prices may start to fall from current levels heading into the fall and winter seasons, but "with hurricane season impacts from Ida and potentially Nicholas, that relief may have to wait a few more weeks."

Since 2012, California has claimed the top spot for having the highest prices at the pump, he said. However, relief is expected to be more significant there and along the West Coast compared to other parts of the country, according to De Haan.

Although California has the most expensive gas, at $4.38 per gallon, Hawaii isn't far behind. The state has the second most expensive gas prices at just over $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

Nevada, Washington and Utah round out the top five most expensive states to fill up.