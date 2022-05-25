3 looming crises facing global economies: Eurasia Group president

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer weighed in on the three looming crises that the world is currently facing.

IAN BREMMER: But I don't think globalization is close to dead. And I think there are very few CEOs or financial titans that would agree with that sentiment. There is decoupling going on, but it's not one decoupling, as there was one globalization, three different decouplings. One is that Russia is being forcibly decoupled, and rightly so, from the United States and the advanced industrial economies. That's not just the United States, didn't do much business with Russia, but it's also, of course, Europe that was getting an enormous amount of energy from Russia, and that is going to go away.

Secondly, there is a decoupling between the United States and China. It is largely in areas that are considered relevant to national security. And the Americans and the Chinese define that somewhat differently. But there's still a massive amount of interdependence between two countries that isn't going to change anytime soon.

And then thirdly is this grassroots decoupling that's occurring because of everybody's America first, India first, Brazil first. It's the reason why you see the Indians, when they see prices go up, say, "we're not going to export wheat." The Indonesians do the same thing on palm oil. Now that is significant, but it's not an end of globalization. It's more of a tax on global investment. It's less efficient. All three of these things added up are meaningful. It's a change in the trajectory of globalization, but it is absolutely not the end. Goods, services, people and data are going to be moving faster and faster across global borders over the next ten years. It was the end of globalization that would not be true.

RUSSIA COULD DEFAULT ON DEBT PAYMENTS AFTER US DOESN'T EXTEND LICENSE TO PAY BONDHOLDERS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: