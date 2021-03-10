Third stimulus check: Who is eligible for the money, and who isn't?

Another round of stimulus checks is almost certainly on the way for millions of Americans after the Senate approved President Biden's massive coronavirus relief package over the weekend.

The House is set to take a final vote Wednesday on the $1.9 trillion measure, after which it will head to Biden's desk for his signature.

The cash payments included in the nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill are the largest yet, with some Americans eligible to receive up to $1,400. But like the previous rounds of checks — worth $1,200 and $600 — some people will be excluded from getting the money.

Here's a closer look at who will, and won't, receive the checks:

High-income earners

Congress made a significant change to the eligibility formula in the latest relief package, cutting off more higher-earners from receiving any money.

Under the legislation, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and couples with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less, are eligible to receive a one-time payment of $1,400.

As with previous rounds, Americans who earn more than the threshold line will still receive a partial check. But the money will phase out faster, cutting off individuals who earn $80,000 a year or more, and couples who earn $160,000 a year or more. For those filing as head of household, the phaseout begins at $112,500 and tapers off at $120,000.

The payments will likely be based on the income you reported in your 2020 tax return, but if you haven't filed it yet, the government will use your 2019 return to calculate how much you're owed.

College students

The first two payments notably excluded individuals over the age of 17 who were claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return — leaving out millions of college students and recent graduates.

But in the American Rescue Plan, all dependents, regardless of age, will be qualified to receive the money so long as the filer who claimed them meets the necessary criteria. The payments will go to the individual who filed the taxes, not the dependent themselves.

Other adult dependents

Expanding eligibility to adult dependents also means that elderly people and individuals with disabilities who are claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return will be able to receive a check in the third round.

Those individuals did not receive any money during the previous stimulus payments.

The changes mean that about 26 million more people will be eligible to receive the money, according to one estimate published by the Tax Foundation.

Prisoners

Incarcerated Americans will be allowed to receive stimulus checks under the relief plan, despite a last-minute push by Republican senators to block the money for prisoners.

Prisoners received both the $1,200 and $600 payments approved by the GOP-controlled Senate and former President Donald Trump. Although the IRS tried to stop the payments for prisoners, a federal judge determined the decision was “arbitrary" because the legislation did not specifically ban prisoners from receiving the payments.

Immigrants

Like the previous rounds, immigrants with a valid Social Security number will be able to receive the cash payments.

Immigrants with green cards or H-1B and H-2A work visas are also eligible to receive the money, but nonresidents, temporary workers and undocumented immigrants are not.

Mixed-status households -- American citizens who are married to foreign nationals without Social Security numbers -- are also qualified to receive the aid. Those households were initially excluded under last year's CARES Act, but Congress included a provision, retroactive to the first payment, to send checks to mixed-status households in the $900 billion relief package passed in December.