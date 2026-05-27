Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Housing
Published

10 hottest rental housing markets in the US this summer

Analysis finds rental demand far outpaces supply in regions that missed the recent construction boom

close
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss rising mortgage rates, cutting housing regulations and the Trump administration’s push to boost affordable homebuilding. video

HUD secretary sounds alarm on housing costs, says burdensome regulations are crushing homebuyers

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss rising mortgage rates, cutting housing regulations and the Trump administration’s push to boost affordable homebuilding.

Americans around the country continue to face a tight housing market and a new report breaks down the hottest rental markets with summer fast approaching.

An analysis by Zillow finds that the majority of the nation's most in-demand rental markets will be found in the Northeast and California this summer – though there are several notable exceptions.

"In Zillow's hottest rental markets, the math is simple: More people want to live there than there are homes to rent – whether for access to amenities, strong job markets or family ties, renters are competing over a limited supply," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow.

"The U.S. built more new units in 2024 than any year in the past half-century, but that boom largely bypassed the Northeast and coastal California, which is exactly why rental competition there is so intense," Ng said. 

THESE 5 CITIES ARE SEEING BIG HOME PRICE CUTS

"Markets that missed out on the list aren't necessarily lacking demand; they just did a better job bringing new supply online," Ng added.

Here's a look at the 10 hottest rental housing markets in the U.S. for summer 2026, according to Zillow, based on the annual rent growth, vacancy rate forecast and the Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI):

Providence, Rhode Island

People walking in a Providence, Rhode Island, neighborhood

Zillow's list of hottest rental housing markets was led by Providence, Rhode Island. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 5%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 5.1%
  • ZORI: $2,154

New York, New York

New York City

A view of the New York City skyline. (iStock)

  • Annual rent growth: 4.5%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.3%
  • ZORI: $3,406

San Francisco, California

A San Francisco neighborhood with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background

The Golden Gate Bridge and residential areas by the Pacific Coastline in San Francisco, California.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 5.4%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.3%
  • ZORI: $3,206

ONE TYPE OF PROPERTY IS QUIETLY SAVING AMERICANS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

Hartford, Connecticut

Downtown Hartford, the capital of Connecticut. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 3.9%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.3%
  • ZORI: $1,940

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles city skyline during the day

A view of the Los Angeles skyline. (Simonkr)

  • Annual rent growth: 2.4%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.5%
  • ZORI: $2,892

Chicago, Illinois

People walk around The Bean in Chicago

Visitors walk around Cloud Gate, otherwise known as "The Bean," in Millennium Park in Chicago.  (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 5.7%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 5.3%
  • ZORI: $2,219

Boston, Massachusetts

A view of the Boston skyline.

A view of the Boston skyline. (Ron Dahlquist/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

  • Annual rent growth: 2.5%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 6.3%
  • ZORI: $3,184

THESE 8 US HOUSING MARKETS FAVOR BUYERS

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

milwaukee

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 4.1%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 3.8%
  • ZORI: $1,540

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Virginia, made Zillow's list of the hottest rental housing markets in the U.S. for summer 2026. (iStock)

  • Annual rent growth: 4.8%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.1%
  • ZORI: $1,843

San Jose, California

The San Jose skyline

The Bank of Italy building, left, in downtown San Jose, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Annual rent growth: 4.1%
  • Vacancy rate forecast: 4.9%
  • ZORI: $3,534

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE