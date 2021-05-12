Gas shortages amid Colonial Pipeline attack serve as 'lessons' for future: Ark. gov

It’s ‘shocking’ to most that one pipeline can have such an ‘impact,’ Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told FOX Business’ David Asman Wednesday on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: …There's lessons for the future. One, the energy supply is critical and we've got to have multiple energy sources for our country so that if one is hit by a cyberattack, we can divert to other sources. Secondly, it shows that we need to invest in our cybersecurity efforts. That's one of the things that we hope the American rescue plan money can be used for: to invest in cybersecurity. Obviously, that's the governmental side, but the private sector has to do it as well. And it's shocking to most Americans that one pipeline can have such an impact on the East Coast whenever that is shut down. We've got to have better resources, better pipelines and more effective transit routes to get this to the population centers.

…It illustrates the bigger problem…this administration has indicated that they're not going to put a priority on energy independence here in the United States in the short term. And this is such a source of great pride, because, as we talked about, we remember our energy dependence upon foreign sources. And whenever we have reversed that, that's a great victory for the United States. Our entrepreneurial spirit, our investment, our resources — and we don't want to lose that edge that's so critical to our country.

