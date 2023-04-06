The Pursuit with John Rich | Latest Episodes

Gavin DeGraw dishes on what propelled his music career
John Rich sits down with the talented Gavin DeGraw
Doug Seegers shares his story of overcoming homelessness
'Woke Inc.' author shares key advice he learned from his parents
The story of Jimmy John's sandwich empire
How Jimmy John's founder pursued the American Dream
How we started: The Harley Davidson family
Mike Rowe dishes on his upbringing and growing up surrounded by hard workers
Meat Loaf explains how his musical career still lives decades later
How musician Meat Loaf pushed the status quo
Chris Jericho explains how his end goal has evolved
How Chris Jericho broke the mold
Candace Owens opens up about her personal life and family
How Candace Owens is challenging the past and redefining the future
Richard Petty shares how he continued his passion despite his horrific accident
How Richard Petty risked his life and a limb for his career
How Gavin DeGraw became a successful music artist
The hardworking and patriotic life of Gavin DeGraw
Brantley Gilbert explains how Keith Urban changed his life
‘American Pursuit’ talks hardships with country legend Brantley Gilbert
