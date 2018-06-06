The Boomer

Tax planning for the year ahead[overlay type]

Tax planning for the year ahead

As 2017 comes to an end, we can look back to a year the market continued to reach new heights and with the recent passage of the new tax reform act, Baby Boomers’ retirement accounts are poised to have a good start in 2018.

Vacation Tips for Boomers[overlay type]

Vacation Tips for Boomers

Getting away this summer doesn’t have to be expensive for boomers —there are several tricks and Web sites available to make traveling more convenient, fun and budget friendly.

Buckle up: It's Not Your Father's Retirement[overlay type]

Buckle up: It's Not Your Father's Retirement

It is something you should be planning for decades, reaching your Golden Years -- the day on which you leave the workforce and have enough financial resources to last for the rest of your lifetime. However, they may not be as close as they appear.